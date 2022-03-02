Baby Isabella Uzuakpunwa, has beaten 10,000 other entrants to the biggest prize of N2 million at the recently concluded eighth edition of the Cussons Baby Moments (CBM) competition.

Cussons Baby, an international brand with a range of premium baby products and a flagship brand of PZ Cussons, one of the world’s leading FMCG giants launched the Cussons Baby Moments competition eight years ago in Nigeria to celebrate babies as well as their families, crown the ‘Baby of the Year’, and reward them via a transparent free and fair system of online voting and judging.

Uzuakpunwa was crowned, ‘Baby of the year’ and apart from the grand prize of N2 million, she will walk away with a one year supply of the Cussons Baby products.

Baby Uloma Onu-Ndukwe, emerged the first runner up, winning N1 million and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products; while the Second Runner up, Leroy Sam got N500, 000 and 6 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products. The Top 7 finalists were very well compensated as the 4th-7th positions walked away with N100, 000- and 3 months’ supply of Cussons Baby products each.

Speaking earlier in his opening remark, the Category Brand Manager, Personal Care at PZ Cussons, Gbenga Akindele, said the brand set out to make the CBM competition more elaborate and more exciting.