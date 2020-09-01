In keeping with the times as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mamador recently hosted the first ever virtual August Women meeting.

The August Women Meeting is a women gathering recognised amongst the Igbo community as the annual homecoming congress. The gathering has been used over the years as a forum for Igbo women in diaspora and in the cities to travel back to their villages to meet with their local counterparts to discuss matters pertaining to community development and other cultural and socio-economic initiatives.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic posed a major threat to the gathering for this year’s August Women Meeting, owing to the fact that many are keeping safe and unable to travel, especially those in diaspora.

The Mamador brand, therefore, took it upon itself to create an opportunity for these women to gather online as it organised the first virtual August Women Meeting in history. Marketing Manager, PZ Wilmar, Chioma Mbanugo hailed the brand on the success of Mamador August Women Meeting.

The event which was also supported by Morning Fresh dishwashing liquid, kicked off with a cooking master class hosted by Chef and Mamador brand ambassador, Ify Mogekwu, where they were taught how to prepare some Igbo delicacies and how to keep their dishes squeaky clean with Morning fresh’s superior grease cutting power, after which there was the empowerment session themed Women: The vessels for transformation.

The session, which was moderated by super star actress and also Mamador brand ambassador, Ufuoma McDermott had guest speakers which included, veteran actresses, Ngozi Nwosu and Chioma Akpotha, where the role of women and building consciousness to their capabilities in transforming the nation in all sectors was discussed.