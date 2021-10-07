PZ Wilmar Limited, makers of Devon King’s and Mamador brands, received the award of Industry Leader in Quality Systems and Food Fortification while participating in the inaugural launch of Micro Fortification Index (MFI) in Nigeria, which held recently in Lagos.

This MFI concept is powered by TechnoServe as part of its effort to tackle malnutrition in Nigeria, with support from Bill and Melinda Gate foundation through the TechnoServe’s Strengthening African Processors of Fortified Foods, SAPFF, project. It is recognized by the Federal Government of Nigeria, its regulatory agencies (SON, NAFDAC, FCCPC) and other industry players in food (oil, flour).

The inaugural launch event , which was held at Wheat baker hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos had in attendance important dignitaries such as the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, and notable regulatory agencies as well as development partners, witnessed PZ Wilmar’s recognition for its commitment to the implementation of the various food fortification index compliance guidelines, as the results from the first Micro Fortification Index (MFI) report placed PZ Wilmar brands, Devon King’s and Mamador tops, with both emerging as top 2 most fortified food products, from a pool of 18 notable food brands in Nigeria.

Speaking during the launch event in Lagos, Technical Manager, PZ Wilmar, Dare Ogunbela thanked the organisers and participants of the launch, saying it was a very welcome development and a step in the right direction especially in times such as we are in now.

“Today, there is even more emphasis placed on the importance of healthy living, one which food plays a major role in. Which is why we at PZ Wilmar take the food fortification very seriously, making sure our food products from our cooking oil, margarine, spreads and seasonings are well fortified with all the required nutrients. The MFI report is a testament to this, and our consumers can remain rest assured that we committed to providing the best qualify of food products in Nigeria,” he said.

