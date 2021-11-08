By Chinwendu Obienyi

As Nigerians continue to invent ways to adapt with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, households are now faced with challenges that either hamper family moments of togetherness or completely hinder regular social gathering amongfriends, especially with the harsh economic realities.

The worsening economic recession has adversely affected standard of living of most Nigerians and one of the challenges is having affordable, tasty and nutritious meals at family times.

With the incessant increase in the prices of food and cost of meeting every day needs, people are shifting from spending time together with families and friends to private and special moments or with only a few people, all in a bid to avoid an atmosphere of bonding with a larger group.

When people come together to bond as a family or group of friends, food is almost always involved. Time spent around the table, talking and laughing is more enjoyable with tasty meals in the equation.

While it is important for people to get-together either at home or in a social setting, the reality of the depressing situation aided by the present economic hardship cannot be disregarded.

Thus, there’s no better time to create an environment and atmosphere where families and friends can come together to bond and share their moments, thereby, unwinding.

It is against this backdrop that Devon King’s, a product brand in PZ Wilmar Limited, a subsidiary of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc, listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX),seeks to inspire and encourage consumers to seek moments of bonding with family and friends.

Having posted a net profit of N1.7 billion in its recently released audited full year (FY) for the period ended May 31, 2021, the conglomerate has been growing stronger having brought families together for over 40 years.

Acting as a catalyst for bonding through the creation and enjoyment of tasty meals amid its pioneering zest for the future, the brand is still in the business of championing the well being of consumers, families and communities in every nook and cranny of the country.

While harping on the need for Nigerians to always consider the importance of the family unit and power of friendship which is harnessed when people gather together as a unit, either around a table or on a picnic, the Devon King’s Brand Manager, Toyin Popoola-Dania, stated that the brand is playing the important unifying role that food does with its portfolio of cooking oil, margarine and seasoning cubes in creating tasty meals.

“The pandemic has brought about a shift in way of life which has resulted to what many now describe as the “New Normal” where people’s social lives and family living have been affected. With family now sharing and having more time together, Devon King’s as the taste that binds, is making these moments most memorable, interesting and enjoyable.” Toyin said.

According to the conglomerate, Devon King’s cooking products are produced and hygienically packaged in a world-class, clean manufacturing environment to ensure that they give the right taste desirable to consumers. Whether it is a student with a modest budget or a parent with a large family, Devon King’s caters to the everyday cooking needs of every consumer, guaranteeing quality, healthy meals at an affordable cost.

With that, the burden and cost of affording a well-planned bonding session with family and friends with the addition of food to make it more enjoyable becomes more realistic. Toyin who was quoted earlier further said, “We all know bonding moments are more fun when tasty meals are involved and in line with this, Devon King’s is championing this course to make ‘moments of togetherness’ more memorable no matter the place, budget or occasion.

Devon king’s is leading the campaign knowing that when people come together, there are greater achievements which make the society at large better.”

For families, bonding moments create the atmosphere for shared experiences and this is essential because it gives room for growth individually and collectively, family members get to see themselves in the minds and eyes of others which speaks a lot on how they are perceived.

The society at large benefits from the spoils of family bonding which Devon King’s is emphasizing on through the King’s Dorm project. The King’s Dorm pillow pack enables bonding in the society by giving majority of families options in choosing products they can afford according to their budget to make home-made meals for their families.

The brand’s cooking oil also helps families to enjoy good health and maintain healthy living. It is fortified with Vitamin A, cholesterol free and 100 per cent refined, catering to the nutritional needs of its consumers. This development goes to show the extent in which Devon King’s cares for its consumers and this helps consumers remain loyal to the brand.

Its leading role over years has proven to remain relevant and significant in maintaining and sustaining healthy living while also keeping family together to share happy hour and moments of togetherness, it is without doubt that the brand will continue to remain relevant in the market especially as its aims to promote family togetherness and bonding moments as well as create shared, sustainable value for all consumers and investors.

