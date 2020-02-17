The first edition of the Street Foodz Naija Kings Competition powered by Devon King’s, a Brand of PZ Wilmar Foods Limited, in partnership with Foodbaytv, came to an exciting conclusion at the grand finale tagged “Street Food Fest’ which held at Eagles Club Surulere, Lagos, recently.

The grand finale had the last six contestants battle for the King of Street Foodz in Naija crown which came as a tough one for the Celebrity Judges- expert nutritionist, Adedamola Ladejobi, also known as AskDamz and Street Foods and Grill Chef, Etteh Assam, as they decided on the eventual winner. At the end of the day, Olukayode Christopher Omowa, owner of Cripsy and Grill by Grubs Republic, representing the city of Lagos was selected as the winner.

Olukayode beat the other five contestant to be crowned the King of Street Foodz Naija of 2020, after his meal “Stuffed sweet potato balls with shredded chicken and vegetable sauce ” was adjudged the most ‘Creative Dish’ of the night.

He won for himself the grand prize of N1 million, a renovated outlets and a year’s supply of Devon King’s products. Also rewarded were the 1st runner up Anifowose Segun Johnson – King Glab Cuisines and 2nd runner up Oghenefego Samuel Daniels – Boxdfood who also got renovated outlets as well as the sum N500, 000 and N200, 000 respectively.

Sharing her excitement on the successful flagship edition of the Street Foodz Naija Kings Competition was Category Development and Activation Manager, PZ Wilmar, Toyin Popoola-Diana, who congratulated the winner as well as all the contestants, said the platform has given opportunity for the contestants to be noticed around their neighbourhoods and the entire country at large and they now serve as inspirations to others aspiring to venture into the food business.

“As a Brand we are delighted to have been part of this project, being the first of its kind in the country, the competition was well received by the public, and the participation and entries recorded for the competition was quite high. While there was an eventual winner, the overall goal of this project was to create awareness and celebrate these Street Food- preneurs as we like to call them, thereby elevating this sector of the food industry which is often overlooked.

These contestants not only gained valued skills and lessons, we also made sure to give each of their various outlets a befitting facelift. Rest assured, next year’s competition is going to be much more bigger and better,” she said.