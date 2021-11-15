PREMIUM food brand, Mamador produced by PZ Wilmar doled out a sum of N6.5 million to the recent heroics- Nigerian medallists of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games at its headquarters in Lagos recently.

The ceremony compered by sport producer and presenter, Tega Onojaife kicked off with the Managing Di- rector, PZ Wilmar, Ipsit Chakrabarti sharing his delight and pleasure in the business hosting the team as it is their way of celebrating and appreciating the athletes’ service and contribution to the greatness of the nation.

The event had in attendance the PZ Wilmar team, CP Anderson Bankole, Vice president Paralympic Committee in Nigeria, Coach Akun Purity (represent Blessing Oborududu), Opeyemi Fayemi (represent Ese Brume) and the Paralympics team and coaches: Ugwunwa Flora, Omolayo Bose, Latifat Tijani, Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Onye Lauritta, Ibrahim Olaitan, Coach Patrick Anaeto, Coach Sunny Odebode and Coach Ayo.

