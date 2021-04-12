By Steve Agbota

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected N112. 695 billion in the first three months of 2021 at the Tin Can Island Port.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Uche Ejisieme, the figure is up from N91billion generated in the corresponding period of 2020. The Customs Area Controller (CAC) of the Port, Comptroller Abdullahi Musa, noted that the figure generated increased by about N21.05 billion, which represents 23 per cent, adding that the feat was achieved despite the Coronavirus pandemic as the officers ensured that the supply chain was not disrupted.

“This improvement despite the twin threat to lives and livelihood posed by the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Command have inspired their officers to continue to work hard while observing all the safety measures to achieve the best of performance through the use of Technology and collaboration. “During the period under review, the anti-smuggling agency made a seizure of cocaine weighing 43.110kg concealed in Raw Bulk Sugar while 20 suspects has been arrested in connection with the seizure and also the detaining of the vessel MV SPAR SCORPIO,” he added.

On the aspect of trade facilitation, he said that the Command has put measures in place with a view to ensuring that legitimate trades are given expeditious attention.

He also disclosed that the Dispute Resolution Committee and the Help Desk have been re-jigged with a mandate to attend very expeditiously to all trade related disputes.