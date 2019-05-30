Portharcourt Area One Command of Nigeria Customs Service, has recorded a total collection of N17,826,222,668.31 for the first quarter of 2019.

Customs Area Comptroller for the Command, Mohammed Bande Boyi, disclosed this in a press statement made available to newsmen recently

According to the release signed by Oscar Ivara, Customs Public Relations Officer, the figure is N4,436,822,181 above what was collected within the same period in 2018.

Boyi attributed the increase to higher volume of vessel traffic calling at the port , increased commitment on the part of the command’s officers and regular interaction with stakeholders to achieve compliance.

Boyi applauded freight forwarders, licensed customs agents, shipping lines and other operators in the port for their cooperation.

The Controller also expressed optimism that the command will surmount its 2019 target with the sustained support it is receiving from other sister government agencies and various customs units.