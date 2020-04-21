Zika Bobby

The Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited PTML Command of Nigeria Customs Service, has made a total quarterly collection of N45,403,648,698 for January to March 2020.

In a statement, Mohammed Yakubu, Customs Public Relations Officer for the command, attributed the increased collection to volume of transactions and revenue generation strategies put in place by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Festus Okun

Yakubu, an Assistant Superintendent of Customs , explained further in the statement that the first quarter collection is 24 percent higher than the N36,728,799,903 collected in the first quarter of 2019 with a difference of N8,674,848,966.08.

A further comparative breakdown of the quarterly collection shows a total of N14,850,154,616 collected in January 2019 which was surpassed by 11 percent in January 2020 with N16,456,582,954.22.

In February 2019, the command collected N10,024,673,259 while N13,300,872,189.64 was collected same period in 2020 with 33 percent increase

In March 2019, the command collected N11,853,972,028 and surpassed it with 32 percent in same period of 2020 with collection of N15,646,193,726.04

Okun charged officers of the command to continually facilitate trade without compromising government revenue and national security.

He assured that PTML will remain a model port for seamless clearance of automobile cargoes being one of the country’s major Roll -on Roll-off (RoRo) port, as he promised importers and licenced customs agents of robust customs community relations, regular interactions and application of effective trade dispute resolution mechanism at all times.