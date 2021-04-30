United Capital Plc, Nigeria’s leading investment bank and a foremost Pan-African financial and investment services group, announced its unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 on April 28, 2021, showing a revenue of N3.12 billion, and profit before tax (PBT) of N1.97 billion while delivering an earnings per share of 111 kobo.

United Capital Plc remains a leader in the financial and investment services space, with a mission to provide bespoke and innovative value-added services to its clients. The group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies and individuals.

The group is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating more value for all stakeholders.

While commenting on the group’s performance the Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, said: “I am pleased to inform all stakeholders that United Capital Plc has commenced the first quarter of the year from a stable position with remarkable earnings growth and strong performance across key financial parameters even as we continued to navigate the tough terrain which at the moment, points to a recovery in the domestic economy amid other improving global macroeconomic developments.