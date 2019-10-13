Zika Bobby

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area II Command Onne Port, in Rivers State has generated ₦81.2 billion in the third quarter of 2019, surpassing N69.5 billion collected within the same period under review in 2018 with over ₦11.7 billion.

The increase revenue collection is first of its kind in the history of the command.

In a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu,the command said the Area Controller, Aliyu Galadima Saidu has increasingly deployed tact, intelligence enforcement and technology in ensuring maximum compliance by users of the port.

She said the command also recorded a total of 66 seizures with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦865,926,821 for the period under review.

“Comptroller Galadima is also vigorously pursuing the Comptroller-General of Customs zero tolerance for duty evasion, smuggling and other infractions like under declaration and so on.

He has been reviving proficiency in the area with regards to identifying and blocking all possible avenues of revenue leakages; enhancing capacity building in areas of modern Customs Operations; reinforcing the commitment of Officers and men in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities and assuring to bring to book any erring officer found compromising.

“Saidu ensures seizures were successfully accomplished as a result of the renewed determination of the Comptroller-General of Customs Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd.) to rid the country of all forms of illegal importation.

“He stated that there will be continuous sensitization for stakeholders on the need to be compliant with extant laws governing Customs activities,” the statement said.