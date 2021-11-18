From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.03 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2021, showing a sustained positive growth over the last four quarters since the recession witnessed in 2020.

But in nominal terms, the aggregate GDP stood at N45.11 trillion in third quarter 2021, a higher performance

when compared to third quarter 2020 which recorded N39.09 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 15.41 per cent.

However, output contracted by -6.10 per cent and -3.62 per cent in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 under the COVID-19 pandemic. The Q3 2021 growth rate, NBS said, was higher than the -3.62 per cent growth rate recorded in Q3 2020 by 7.65 per cent points and lower than 5.01 per cent recorded in Q2 2021 by 0.98 per cent points, indicative of a continuous recovery.

Nevertheless, quarter on quarter, real GDP grew at 11.07 per cent in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, reflecting a higher economic activity than the preceding quarter.

For better clarity, the Nigerian economy has been classified broadly into the oil and non-oil sectors.

The oil sector, in the third quarter of 2021, recorded an average daily oil production of 1.57 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.67mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2020 by 0.10mbpd and lower than the second quarter 2021 production volume of 1.61mbpd by

0.05mbpd.

As for the crude oil output (mbpd) real growth of the oil sector was –10.73 per cent (year-on-year) in Q3 2021 indicating an increase by 3.16 per cent points relative to rate recorded in the corresponding quarter of 2020. Growth increased by 1.92 per cent points when compared to Q2 2021 which was –12.65 per cent.

For quarter-on-quarter, the oil sector recorded a growth rate of 12.05 per cent in Q3 2021. The oil sector contributed 7.49 per cent to total real GDP in Q3 2021, down from figures recorded in the corresponding period of 2020 and up compared to the preceding quarter, where it contributed 8.73 per cent and 7.42 per cent, respectively.

Earlier, in his speech, the Statistician General of the Federation, Dr Simon Harry, said that it is necessary to explain that the negative GDP figures recorded in 2020 as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic have had serious base effects on the GDP figures for Q2 and Q3 of 2021.

‘You will recall that the contraction of Q2 and Q3 of 2020 has resulted to positive growth as recorded consecutively for the last three quarters of Q4, 2020; Q1, 2021 and Q2, 2021 with 0.11 per cent, 0.51 per cent, Q2 and 5.01 per cent, respectively. This base effects continued to Q3 2021 recording a growth of 4.03 per cent.

‘I must state that the improvement being seen in the output growth over the last four quarters depicts a steady progress made in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated negative impact on livelihood, well-being, and the economy. Globally, many countries have witnessed an improvement in economic performances compared to 2020 when COVID-19 was endemic. Thus, economic recovery is a gradual process that requires consistent collective efforts to improve economic activities across the institutional sectors,’ Harry noted.

However, in Nigeria, he said, the prospect of full recovery is glaring provided the current trend of improved economic performance is sustained in the rest of the year and beyond.

‘It is important to also mention that annual GDP growth of 2020 stands at -1.92 per cent. In nominal terms, aggregate GDP stood at N45.11trillion in third quarter 2021. This performance is higher when compared to third quarter 2020 which recorded N39.09 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 15.41 per cent. Nominal Gross Domestic Product in the preceding quarter of Q2 2021 stood at N39.12 trillion. In terms of real GDP which shows volume of economic activities, third quarter 2021 recorded N18.54 trillion, higher by N718.57 billion than N17.82 trillion recorded in third quarter 2020. This shows output growth of 4.03 per cent in third quarter of 2021. Moreover, output of third quarter of 2021 was higher by N1.85 trillion compared to second quarter 2021 when aggregate real GDP was N16.69 trillion,’ he said.

