Uyo had been home to the Super Eagles for years, but Rohr’s men have not played at the Akwa Ibom Stadium since 2019.

The three-time African champions played their first 2021 Afcon qualifier at the stadium, but the subsequent two home games were played at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin and Teslim Balogun Stadium Lagos.

They are now set to stay in Lagos for their opening World Cup qualifier, with Rohr confirming it after the game against Cameroon.

“The fans are welcome, we hope that the fans can come to the stadium in September that this crazy pandemic which is making things difficult for every- body will allow them to be with us,” Rohr said.

“We have to start well in Lagos in the Teslim Balogun stadium,” he added.