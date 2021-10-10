By Joe Apu

Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa, who is looking forward to earning his milestone 100th cap for Nigeria at senior level, says he is more concerned with the Super Eagles taking all three points in the Day 4 encounter.

Musa was speaking in Yaounde when the Super Eagles arrived for the second leg encounter against the Central Africa Republic who shocked Nigeria in Lagos last Thursday.

“I’m happy that I am about to win my 100th cap, which definitely is a thing of joy and pride for any football player at international level. However, I am more concerned about the three points. The three points here have become much more precious due to what happened in the first leg which we lost. The individual honour is welcome but I am more concerned about collective glory and our country’s pride.”

The Super Eagles still sit top of Group C with six points, but the Central African Republic and the Cape Verde Islands are in hot pursuit with four points.

Les Fauves can boost unlikely World Cup chance with another win.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .