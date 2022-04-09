From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Former Super Eagles interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen, yesterday, apologised to President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for their failure to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking after collecting his certificate of occupancy (C of O) in Abuja for a three-bedroom bungalow promised them by former military head of state, General Sani Abacha, he admitted that he was saddled with the responsibility to take the team to Qatar but he failed to achieve it. He asked Buhari and Nigerians to forgive him.

On the houses, he expressed his happiness for the gesture, saying that their labour of 1994 did not go in vain.

“I am so delighted that this has happened after 28 years. Many administrations have gone without fulfilling the promise.

I want to say on behalf of my colleagues that we are grateful. This administration made sure that the labours of our heroes past never went in vain.

“I want to thank you and I want to use this opportunity to apologise. I was saddled with the responsibility of qualifying Nigeria for the World Cup coming up in Qatar. I want to use this opportunity to apologise to the entire Nigerians. Even at that the Federal Government went ahead to fulfill its promise.

“I feel fulfilled. I feel energized as well. I say a very big thank you to all of them that made sure this thing came to pass. It has lingered for so long. So I feel happy.

