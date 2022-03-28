From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to close at 1 pm and rally support for the Super Eagles as Nigeria host Ghana for the second leg of their World Cup playoff at Moshood Abiola National Stadium on Tuesday.
In a circular (HCSF/3065/Vol.1/146) from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation dated March 28, 2022, and to all permanent secretaries, the circular titled: FIFA QATAR 2022 WORLD CUP QUALIFIER BETWEEN NIGERIA AND GHANA was signed Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office Dr. Ngozi Onwudiwe.
As you are aware, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be meeting the Black Stars of Ghana in continuation of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifwr, Playoff, (Return Leg).
The circular reads this: ‘There is need to mobilize support for the Nigerian Team. Consequently, I am directed to inform you that all offices will be closed at 1.00 on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022.
‘Permanent Secretaries are requested to give the circular wide publicity to achieve the desired effect on result.’
Leave a Reply