The mother of the Switzerland striker Bree Embolo, Germain Embolo has cried out following the attack the families of the player suffered in Cameroon, BSNSports.com.ng has gathered.

Switzerland defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 1-0 in their opening group game with the Monaco striker Embolo scoring the decider.

Since the game, football fans in Cameroon have continued to attack the player’s families who are based in the country.

His mother Germain has decided to cry out and insisted that the fans should leave his son and should instead do the needful about the national team.

“Leave my son alone. The Swiss trained him and he did the job. And you, instead of training your players, there are only shenanigans at home.