By Joe Apu

Ademola Lookman will finally have his opportunity to fulfill his dream of playing for his fatherland Nigeria when he makes his debut following his call up by the Super Eagles Technical Adviser Augustine Eguavoen’s provisional list of 32 for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off round against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The Leicester City FC of England forward, recently cleared by FIFA to switch international allegiance and former U17 World Cup star Akinkunmi Amoo are officially called for the first time, while defender Calvin Bassey and forward Emmanuel Dennis return to the fold of the three –time African champions.

Also listed are Captain Ahmed Musa, deputy captain William Ekong, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and forwards Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Others are goalkeepers Maduka Okoye and Daniel Akpeyi, defenders Kenneth Omeruo, Oluwasemilogo Ajayi and Abdullahi Shehu, midfielders Oghenekaro Etebo and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, and forwards Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and Samuel Chukwueze.

2021 AFCON forwards Taiwo Awoniyi and Peter Olayinka, defender Chidozie Awaziem and long-time absentee Ogenyi Onazi are in a seven-man standby list.

The camp opens in Abuja on 21st March, with a 24 –man final list for the two big games to be released at a later date.

Nigeria take on Ghana in the 20,000 –capacity Cape Coast Sports Stadium as from 7.30pm on Friday 25th March, with the reverse leg set for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday, 29th March as from 6pm. The winner over two legs will earn one of Africa’s five tickets to the 22nd FIFA World Cup finals, scheduled for 14th November – 18th December this year in Qatar.

