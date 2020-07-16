The Federation of International Football (FIFA) has announced that the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place between November 21 and December 18.

The biggest sporting event on earth will be hosted in the Middle East for the first time, and it’s also the first that won’t be played in the summer period.

Although still two years away, the world’s football governing body announced the time table with the final set to take place just seven days before Christmas.

The opening match, which will involve host, Qatar, will be played at Al Bayt Stadium on November 21, 2022.

FIFA also revealed that the group stage matches would be played within 12 days with four games slated for each day.

The Khalifa International Stadium will host the third-place playoff match on December 17, while the final scheduled for a day later will take place at Lusail Stadium. Nigeria will be hoping to be among the 32 countries that will be competing for the biggest prize in football.

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Central African Republic, Cape Verde and Liberia in the penultimate round of Africa’s qualifying section.

Should Gernot Rohr’s men finish top of their group, they’ll be paired against one of the group winners in what would be a home and away knockout tie.

The five winners of the two-legged ties will then represent Africa at the biggest showpiece on earth in 2022.