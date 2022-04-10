Emmanuel Amuneke said his role as the first assistant to Augustine Eguavoen in the Super Eagles was very limited because he could not go beyond his boss.

Amuneke was appointed Eguavoen’s assistant after the Super Eagles failed to fly at the AFCON in Cameroon.

However, his coaching combination with his former Super Eagles teammate of the Class of 1994 could not deliver Nigeria a ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“My position was limited, I couldn’t go beyond Eguavoen,” Amuneke said in an interview monitored by SCORENigeria

“When you are an assistant and when you’re in charge are very different.

“But I don’t have any regrets serving Nigeria.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Nigeria needed me and I accepted to serve the country.

“I thank Nigeria for the opportunity.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The former Barcelona winger said the Super Eagles and those involved with the team must analyse what went wrong. “We must all assess ourselves,” he said.

“We can’t be pointing fingers, it won’t do us any good.

“I am sorry we didn’t bring happiness to Nigerians, but the future is bright.”