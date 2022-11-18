As the World Cup fever grips fans globally, Parimatch, one of the leading sports betting companies in Nigeria, is turning up the heat in providing exciting offers to punters who will want to stake on the best odds during the tournament.

One of the biggest offers by Parimatch during the World Cup season is the N10,00,000 Terminator Jackpot. This offer will have bettors participate in several competitions to claim a share of the money. Bids and jackpots presented to punters for all the stages of the tournament in Qatar include the Totalizator, Ultimate Terminator, Multi Number Prediction, Multi-Number Plus, Total Plus and more accessed on the website-www.parimatch.ng.

Furthermore, the Totalizator will be active for six days between the 14th-20th of November 2022. During this period, bettors on Parimatch will need to guess the scoreline of the first games to win a share of N1,000,000. While as soon as the tournament’s first game begins with Qatar versus Ecuador, the Ultimate Terminator will be activated for Punters to win a share of N5,000,000 by earning points from the World Cup bets on the Parimatch platform.

In a statement about the special offers to be claimed by bettors during the World Cup season, Opeyemi Osilojo, the Brand and Communications Manager of Parimatch Nigeria, mentioned that the betting company would offer random bonuses and free bets to new and existing customers. Daily offers such as deposit bonuses, Free bets, Cash backs, and free spins will also be active on the Parimatch website during the world cup season. He also stated that Bettors could cash in on the N500,000 offer in the Multi Number prediction from 23rd-25th November 2022.

In addition, Totalizator Plus will see bettors have an opportunity to win N1,000,000 if they can correctly guess what will happen in the last games of the group stages with six to eight games selected. But the offer comes alive from November 28th-December 2nd, 2022, and the Terminator toss offers fans the opportunity to win N1,000,000 if they predict the result of the end of the World Cup. While the Multi-Number Plus will see wagerers predict what will happen in the quarter-finals of the competitions. Should they accurately guess the outcome, they will win the sum of N500,000.

Biddings on the Parimatch website will remain active during the world cup season and includes the 500% Accumulator bonus (AKA Power Boost Bonus) that gives punters an extra on top of their original potential win. Parimatch currently offers one of the highest ACCA Bonuses in Nigeria, giving customers a chance to win more on their favourite sports. The website also features Cut 1 & 2 promo. With this promo, you do not suffer a complete stake loss if you lose one or two selections from your long bet slip.

As one of the most trusted sports betting sites, new customers enjoy a 120% welcome bonus and an extra 120% extra on their first deposit to bet. Parimatch also gives a 100% casino welcome bonus of up to N100,000. Users can claim this at registration or even after their first deposit. If they have activated the sports welcome bonus, they can make another deposit to initiate the casino welcome bonus, bringing the total welcome bonus package to 220 per cent!