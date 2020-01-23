Super Eagles’ forward, Samuel Kalu is confident the team will progress to the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers after the draws were made on Tuesday in Egypt, AOIFootball.com reported.

The Bordeaux of France forward, who spoke to AOIFootball.com shortly after he stated that the lads were aware of the task ahead as they remained committed to doing the country proud, irrespective of the opponents.

“I believe in our team; the boys are amazing. We have confidence in ourselves and also believe that we can qualify irrespective of the opponent because we are not scared of any team. We will be ready when the qualifiers begin,” Kalu said.