By Bolaji Okunola

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho became the cynosure of all eyes during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier matchday 1 outing against Liberia staged at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos with two goals to his credit in a 2-0 win.

‘Senior Man Kelz’ as he is fondly called by his admirers, opened his World Cup qualifier goal account by beating Liberia goalie Kpah Sherman in the 22nd minutes of the encounter. The red-hot goal poacher, who was paired alongside Napoli Victor Osimhen, doubled the tally a minutes before half time to inspire Coach Gernot Rohr’s tutored team to a winning start.

Having witnessed several standing ovations before five thousand spectators, Iheanacho was replaced by team captain Ahmed Musa five minutes before the final whistle.

The Super Eagles and the Lone Star who are drawn in Group C alongside Cape Verde and Central African Republic will next Tuesday aim at earning another victory in the matchday 2 duel away to Cape Verde.

With Friday’s victory, Nigeria is now first on the log while Cape Verde who settled for an away draw with the Central African Republic maintained the 2nd spot leaving Liberia at the bottom of the table.

