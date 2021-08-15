When the Super Eagles face Central African Republic on 12 October in the qualifying series for the Qatar 2022, their opponents will host the match in a neutral ground.

This is sequel to CAF’s stripping of the home advantages for eight African countries in the next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

Central African Republic is one of such eight countries whose home grounds were deemed unfit to host international matches and they will now have to play their home ties elsewhere.

The others are Burkina Faso, Djibouti, Guinea Bissau, Malawi, Mali, Namibia and Niger. Their venues failed inspections by a team from the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The changes, confirmed in the list of fixtures issued by FIFA for next month’s opening two rounds of group qualifiers, come after an extensive review last year of stadiums and playing surfaces across Africa.

Countries were warned to upgrade their facilities or risk being banned from hosting international matches.

The decision will come as a particular blow to Burkina Faso, who cede home advantage for what could be the key tie in Group A when they meet African champions Algeria on 6 September.

Instead of being played in Ouagadougou, the match has been moved to Marrakesh in Morocco, which will also host Niger’s clash with Burkina Faso on 1 September.

Several other games will also be played in Morocco with Djibouti facing Niger in another Group A game in Rabat on 5 September while Mali, who are favourites in Group E, must host Rwanda in Agadir on 31 August according to Fifa schedule.

Mali built new stadiums to host the Africa Cup of Nations finals some 20 years ago, but none are now deemed suitable.

Namibia, who host Congo on 1 September in Group H, and Malawi, at home to Mozambique in Group D six days later, must play their games at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Guinea Bissau’s derby with neighbours Guinea in Group I has been moved in Nouakchott, Mauritania, despite a late inspection of facilities in Bissau where Caf found the playing surface, changing rooms and floodlights below international standards.

Countries banned from playing at home were allowed to negotiate their own alternatives, said Guinea Bissau Football Federation president Carlos Mendes Teixeira.