President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick was in ecstasy at Hertfordshire, England on Saturday as he watched the first training session of Nigeria midfield ace, Oghenekaro Etebo who recently joined English Premiership side Watford FC from Turkey’s Galatasaray.

Hard-tackling Etebo has been a key figure in the Super Eagles’ set-up since impressing at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, where the U23 boys won Team Nigeria’s only medal at the games – a bronze. He featured prominently in the qualifying campaign for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, played at the FIFA World Cup in Russia and also featured in the qualifying race and finals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. He was also influential in the squad that won the ticket to the 2021 AFCON.

“Watford FC is gradually becoming a Super Eagles’ camp,” said a beaming Pinnick as he met with Club’s Technical Director, Cristiano Giaretta. “I told Mr Giaretta that we have six players at Watford FC now and three of them are regular Super Eagles teamers and therefore, we need to forge a stronger relationship with the club. Watford is returning to the Premiership in the coming season, so it is a good feeling all around.”

