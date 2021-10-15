Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr will be among the spectators when Bordeaux takes on Nantes in a French Ligue 1 clash at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique this weekend.

Rohr is not really on one of his scouting missions but will be present at the stadium to celebrate the 140th anniversary of the founding of Bordeaux.

Three Super Eagles stars in the shape of Josh Maja, Samuel Kalu and Moses Simon could be involved on Sunday so it is like killing two birds with one stone.

Rohr joined Bordeaux in 1977 and ended a 12-year association with the club in 1989 at the age of 36, after netting 13 goals in the French top-flight.

The Franco-German is best known at Bordeaux for being in the dugout when they lost the 1996 UEFA Cup final to his former club, Bayern Munich.

“140 years is huge. It was the foundation of the port association. Claude Bez told us well the history of this club,” Rohr told TV7 via girondins4ever.

“140 years old, I think it’s one of the oldest clubs in the world and it really deserves to be celebrated.

“I’ll be there on Sunday. I will return on purpose to participate in the party during the match against Nantes and to attend the match after the Legends, not as a player but rather as a coach or technical advisor”.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .