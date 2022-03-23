By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ camp in Abuja was enlivened with the arrival of much-awaited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen ahead of this Friday’s cracker against Black Stars of Ghana.

The talisman is one of the hottest prospects in Europe, and he is having a blast of a season at Napoli, scoring 15 goals and assisting four in 25 appearances.

His performances have not gone unnoticed; as some of Europe’s elite clubs have been linked with potential moves for the 23-year-old this summer.

Arsenal and Newcastle could have signed him in January, as there were reports that both teams submitted bids of 60million pounds. However, nothing concrete came out of those talks.

Osimhen, who returned to top form after missing AFCON 2021 due to facial injury, is considered as the danger man for the Nigerian side against their West African neighbours.

The striker’s arrival has shore up the number of players in camp to twenty one.

However, it’s bad news for first choice goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who has been confirmed out of the playoff.

Okoye was ruled out with an undisclosed illness not specific if it’s COVID or otherwise. A statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday stated that the Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper would not be available for the two-legged encounter after fallen ill.