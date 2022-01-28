By Paul Erewuba

Former Arsenal and Inter Milan star, Nwankwo Kanu, has urged the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF and the Super Eagles to pick valuable lessons from their premature Afcon exit and utilize it when they return for their World Cup playoff clash against Ghana in March.

The Eagles were rated above the their Tunisian folks in the pre-match press conference, but raised title hopes after winning their first three matches at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Austin Eguavoen-led side came crashing when they lost 1-0 at the first knockout stage to a Tunisian side that had only scraped past the group stage.

However, the Super Eagles has been presented with a golden chance to quickly bring back joy to the heart of Nigerian teeming fans after it was drawn to face bitter rivals, Ghana, in the final playoff round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Speaking ahead of the epic challenge, 1996 Olympic gold medalist, Kanu believes that securing a World Cup ticket will go a long way in helping Nigerians deal with the Afcon disappointment.

And the retired international, through his Twitter account, has charged the Eagles to stop sulking and be prepared to make the country proud again by qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Kanu tweeted: “My country people. Yeah. Super Eagles are out of #afcon21. All the same we learn from our mistakes and move on. Let’s go qualify for the World Cup. We are proud of you boys well done. That’s life and that’s football.”

The Super Eagles has qualified for six of the last seven editions of the World Cup, with its maiden appearance being at USA ’94.