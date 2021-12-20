Qatar Airways has commenced direct flight to Abuja, the Nigerian capital starting from December 1, 2021. The direct flights to the Nigerian capital will no longer be linked to Lagos, offering direct connectivity between Abuja and Doha.

Served by state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class, the direct service will allow travelers to enjoy a seamless travel experience to Hamad International Airport with connections to more than 140 destinations.

The move follows the recent addition of double-daily flights to Lagos. Qatar Airways now offers 100 weekly flights to 27 destinations in Africa.

Qatar Airways Vice-President, Africa, Hendrik Du Preez said: “Nigeria is a very important market to us and we will continue to offer more travel options and seamless connectivity to the largest network of destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

“We anticipate the Abuja-Doha route being especially popular with visitors to the UK, India, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Doha. After just under a year of resuming flights to Lagos and launching to Abuja, following the challenges imposed by the pandemic, it is a testament to the resilience of the African region that we have now introduced direct flights to Abuja. We look forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy our award-winning hospitality and service,” he said.