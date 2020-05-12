Rita Okoye

Salem bin Nasser Al-Shangal popularly known as Sbngat is a Qatari businessman who runs chains of businesses.

Sbngat is the Chief Executive officer of group of companies, most importantly SBN General Trading Company, and Diyar Al-Ezz Company for New Cars Trading, established in 2008 with 100% Qatari ownership and management.

In this interview with The Sun, Sbngat shares his success story, plans for rest part of 2020, as well as his view on the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the world.

What inspired you to start up trading business?

I am passionate about work and productive people. I have also achieved successes in this field that’s why my brand has gradually become one of the leading companies in general trade.

Who are those you look up to and draw inspiration from?

My father, may God prolong his life. He supported me in my beginning. Up till now, I still draw inspirations from him as well as tap from his wealth of experience in all fields.

What are your plans for the rest part of 2020

My plans are still many. We are working on developing the companies’ businesses and expansion. We plan to increase our trades in general.

Does it mean that Qatar’s economy is favourable for your business?

Yes, of course, it is a strong and distinguished economy. Thanks to our rational leadership and successful management, which always works to support and stimulate the local economy by providing the means of success for this sector.

What are your opinions about the Corona virus pandemic that the world is facing?

There is no doubt that the Corona pandemic has temporarily paralyzed the world, but I believe that the present time holds a golden opportunity for a comprehensive review and a stronger start in the business world. Even if some of them stop and their owners cannot succeed, they can try new business models or improve their business models.

For young people who are trying to be like you, what would be your advice?

My advice to them in a nutshell is hard work, diligence, development and development of their work.

How do you overcome challenges?

With the success of the Lord of the Worlds, successful planning and perseverance.

What motivates you to continue to work despite the challenges?

A love of work and a desire to achieve future goals.

As a trustworthy business man, how do you source for good hands to help you run your chains of businesses?

I always try to find people who are passionate, enthusiastic about development, success and achievement. Thank God I have an ambitious and innovative team that always works to develop the company’s business.

What is your assessment of the work environment in Qatar?

The State of Qatar has an attractive and developed business environment, thanks to our wise leadership, which has spared no effort to overcome the difficulties facing merchants, in order to develop these businesses and trade in the state and from outside.