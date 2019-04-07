Fred Itua, Doha

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has called on the Government of Qatar to lift its visa ban restrictions on Nigerians.

Saraki made the request in Doha, Qatar, during a meeting with the Prime Minister who is also the Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al-Thani, at the weekend.

The senate president said the ban is affecting Nigerians negatively and also, preventing them from visiting the country and that lifting the ban would help Qatar in showcasing its vast investment opportunities, technological advancement and other achievements to the rest of the world.

Saraki called for more collaboration between the two countries, especially its parliaments and also, hailed the resilient spirit of the government in standing up for itself.

He canvassed establishment of a legal framework to facilitate direct recruitment of skilled workers and professionals from Nigeria to Qatar and added that more collaboration is needed in the area of sports; to enable both countries develop their hidden potential.

He said: “I want to commend your fighting spirit in standing up for your right. You have demonstrated that you mean well for your people and what you have done is worth emulating.

“That said, I think both countries (Nigeria and Qatar) need to strengthen their ties, especially our parliaments. We need to collaborate to achieve many things together. The collaboration will be good for the two countries and for our people.

“I want to make an appeal that the visa restrictions placed on Nigerians be lifted. Nigerians are good people and we travel a lot.

“This restriction is not good for both countries and, I urge you to reconsider your position on that. The world needs to see the good things you are doing here and lifting your visa ban will encourage more people to come here and enjoy your beautiful country.

“In the area of sports, we need to do more to together. Nigeria is a sport-loving country. We have talented people in various parts of the world, including Qatar, doing great things in sports. If we collaborate, we will be able to develop that sector too.”

In his reaction, Al-Thani, promised to look into the visa restriction and ensure that the issues surrounding them are resolved as soon as possible.

Earlier, Saraki had a bilateral meeting with Speaker of the Parliament of Kenya, Kenneth Lusaka. Both leaders called for more collaboration between the parliaments of the two countries.

The senate president also met the IPU President, Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron.

She is expected to visit Nigeria before the expiration of the Eighth Session of the National Assembly in June.

Saraki is leader of the National Assembly delegation to the 140th Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting which commenced on April 5.

Other lawmakers on the trip include senators Duro Faseyi and Kabiru Gaya. From the House of Representatives, Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe and Fulata Abubakar Hassan, are also part of the delegation.