Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A Quatari-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has in Abuja signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yobe State government to rebuild schools and hospitals in 17 local government areas damaged by the Islamic insurgents, Boko Haram.

Signing the agreement at Yobe State Governor’s Lodge, the governor, Mai Mala Buni, said that the gesture would not have come at a better time than now when his government is channelling efforts towards rebuilding the structures devastated by the Boko Haram.

“Let me use this opportunity to thank the Qatar Charitable Organisations for extending this gesture to Yobe State. We are happy that Yobe is part of the states that is recovering from the devastation of Boko Haram.

“Peace is now returning gradually. Yobe is now safe and the security situation has tremendously improved. I want to assure you that we have provided for all the land for these projects and our state will partner you to ensure that these projects are carried out successfully and to the benefit of our people,” he assured.

Speaking on the project, the Executive Director Quatar Charitable Organisatoon, Hamdi Elsayed, said although they could not disclose the amount earmarked for the project, they were expecting that by 2020, they might have expended N100 million on the projects.

“We will visit Yobe very soon; we will see the locations and give feedback to our office in Qatar that the location is ready. I cannot say how much the project will take because our work will continue. It is not one or two projects we will start with all the 17 local governments.

“It will involve 17 motorised boreholes and 20 hand-pumps. When we start and finish within three months, we will cover the villages. I can’t really say the cost, but maybe by the end of 2020 it will reach N100 million.

“The government will give us the location and we will visit or the locations where the projects will be cited. If it is not good, we will demand another place. We have already covered 17 states.

“Last week we finished 42 boreholes in Cross River. We try to go to states that have problem to help them in solving the problem Borno, Taraba, Yobe and many other states. We like going through the state government because of security reasons,” he said.