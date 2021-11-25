By Adewale Sanyaolu

The State of Qatar has agreed to build the capacity of Nigerian diplomats through a robust training scheme as part of efforts to improve diplomatic relationship,.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Ambassador Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, stated this when the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Taminu Aduda, visited Al Hammadi, in Doha.

He assured the Permanent Secretary that Qatar was ready to provide training for Nigerian diplomats.

To achieve this, he said the Head of the Diplomatic Institute will meet with the Nigerian side and agree on the terms and develop a framework to actualize set objectives.

According to him, the programme will involve the training of Nigerian Diplomats in the Qatari Diplomatic Institute in Doha and the provision of manpower and other needed assistance to the Nigerian Foreign Service Academy.

Al Hammadi recalled the excellent relations between Nigeria and Qatar and welcomed the proposal for cooperation between the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar and the Foreign Service Academy of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria.

A statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Doha quoted Adudu, as saying in his opening remarks that the training program of Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar ranks among the best in the world and cuts across all categories of staff.

The Permanent Secretary stated further during the meeting that one vital area the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria had resolved to focus and improve upon was the training and re-training of Staff.

