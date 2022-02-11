By Joe Apu

In a bid to boost the chances of the Black Stars ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff between Ghana and Nigeria, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Thursday named Irish international, Chris Hughton as technical adviser to the new interim manager Otto Addo.

Hughton, who has managed Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and lately Nottingham Forest was born in England to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother.

Hughton qualified to play for the Republic of Ireland as the son of an Irish mother and a Ghanaian father, becoming the first mixed-race player to represent the country. He made his debut for Ireland in October 1979 in a friendly against the United States and won 53 caps for the Republic from 1979 to 1991.

Hughton was part of the nation’s final squads for UEFA Euro 1988 – playing in all three matches – and the 1990 FIFA World Cup, where he did not play (Steve Staunton played instead). He scored his only international goal in a 6–0 win against Cyprus in the qualifiers for the 1982 World Cup.

He served as the national team’s assistant manager under Brian Kerr, from February 2003 to October 2005.

While Otto Addo, is a former Ghana international, who has worked as an assistant manager at top German clubs Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

According to a GFA statement on Wednesday Addo and Hughton have been brought together to lead the Black Stars during their 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria next month.

“Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has been appointed as Technical Advisor to the newly constituted Black Stars Technical team led by Otto Addo,” a statement read.

“Other members of the new Technical team include George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani. The 63- year old will provide Technical advice to the three man team for next month’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off match against Nigeria.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association took the decision at a meeting held in Accra on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.