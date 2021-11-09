By Bunmi Ogunyale

Super Eagles’ camp has finally come alive in Morocco ahead of this weekend’s World Cup qualifying tie against Lone Star of Liberia at the Grand Stade Tangier.

Reliable camp sources hinted that the national team’s handler Gernot Rohr and his backroom staff arrived the camp yesterday, just as the invited players are expected to report for training sessions ahead of the tie.

The three-time champions top the pool with nine points but hotly chased by seven-pointer Cape Verde who host Central African Republic on the island of Mindelo, the Eagles need the three points against the Lone Star on the neutral turf of Morocco’s principal northern city to remain on firm ground when hosting the Blue Sharks at Teslim Balogun Stadium next week Tuesday.

Meanwhile, referees from North Africa were appointed to officiate the Super Eagles’ last two games of the group phase of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qualifying series.

Tunisian official Youssef Essrayri, 42, will be referee for the Day 5 encounter between the Super Eagles and the Lone Star of Liberia.

Essrayri will be assisted by compatriots Aymen Ismail (assistant referee 1), Youssef Jami (assistant referee 2) and Mehrez Melki (fourthofficial) at the match that will begin at 5pm Morocco time (6pm Nigeria time).

For the Day 6 clash against Cape Verde’s Blue Sharks, FIFA has listed Algerian official Mustapha Ghorbal as referee. He will be assisted by compatriots Mokrane Gourari (assistant referee 1), Abbes Akram Zerhouni(assistant referee 2) and Lahlou Benbraham (fourth official).

