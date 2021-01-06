Odion Ighalo is preparing to bid farewell to Manchester United before the January transfer window closes for business.

Sky Sports claims that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer is attracting interest from unnamed clubs in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Two English Premier clubs have made enquiries over the availability of the former Nigeria international who is expected to return to his parent club in China and await further developments on his future.

Ighalo has struggled for game time in the current season following the arrival of Uruguay marksman Edinson Cavani in October.

As a matter of fact, the 31-year-old has five games left to be considered by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for a full Premier League debut, with his 12 league appearances to date coming off the bench.

In 23 outings across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit, Ighalo has tallied five goals – two in the Europa League and three in FA Cup.