Queens College, Yaba, has won the 2021 edition of the School of Eloquence annual Eloquence Cup competition for senior secondary schools in Lagos State.

Having witnessed a year break due to the pandemic, the competition which was usually between two schools, returned to accommodate 10 schools this year.

QC that was the defending champion defeated nine other secondary schools to retain the cup which they won in 2019.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

In the individual category, the third prize was won by Ude Arinze Goodluck of Kings College, Lagos while Queens College, bagged the second and first prize. Esther Eze came first and Oluwakemi Lawal came second.

The winner smiled home with a laptop, the second prize winner got a tab while the third prize winner was rewarded with exotic stationery and a school bag.

Similarly, the first of the Breakout Speaker, Adjete Happiness of Dairy Farm Senior Secondary School, Agege got a cash reward of N25,000, while the second Breakout Speaker, Samuel Bakare of State Senior High School, Oyewole Agege, got N15,000 cash.

Founder of the school, Ubong Essien, praised the performance of the nine participating schools.

Essien while noting that the contest coincided with the 15th anniversary of the School of Eloquence, added that “In 15 years, we have done a fantastic job of teaching the act of public speaking to our secondary schools.”

He said the school is evolving and growing to develop into an institution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .