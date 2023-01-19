By Chinenye Anuforo

World’s leading international ecommerce-based direct selling company , QNET, has condemned actions by unscrupulous individuals defrauding public members by purporting to offer job opportunities on behalf of the company.

QNET disassociated itself from such representations and draws public attention to the fact that it never makes such representations and therefore, warned members of the public to be extremely wary of anyone using its name to offer “employment” or “travel opportunities” in exchange for “payment” or “administrative charges.

The company said is committed to taking legal action against anyone making these false representations and has called on the public to report such activities to the authorities and QNET.

QNET is a member of the Direct Selling Association, a self-regulatory industry body with stringent rules and codes of conduct in several countries. The company is open and transparent about its business model and operations and ensures compliance with the local laws of all the countries in which it operates.

A 25-year-old Direct Selling company headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET allows aspiring entrepreneurs to build their businesses by becoming distributors, termed Independent Representatives (IRs). The company produces and sells high-quality products and services to customers around the globe while also providing an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to build an e-commerce-enabled sales business using its direct selling business opportunity.

QNET operates an online global Direct Selling Disinformation Centre (DSDC) to dispel misconceptions, unethical behaviour and public complaints about the sector. From an industry perspective, this is a unique initiative that advocates transparency and good practices. For more information, visit www. directsellingdisinformation. org.

In addition, QNET has implemented several initiatives to create opportunities for Nigerian youths, including the FinGreen Financial Literacy programme. As a business focused on promoting entrepreneurship, QNET recognises that developing financial knowledge, skills and habits are important factors in young people’s path to independence and inclusion.