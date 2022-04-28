Global e-commerce and direct selling leader, QNET Limited, has officially marked its’ launch in Nigeria. On the occasion, QNET announced a major partnership with Transblue Limited to see the latter become QNET’s lead market partner in Nigeria.

E-commerce and Direct Selling business sectors have grown exponentially over the last few years, lifting millions of Nigerians and Africans out of poverty. The global e-commerce market was valued at USD 9.09 trillion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027. Direct selling, which is a retail channel used by top global brands and smaller, entrepreneurial companies to market products and services to consumers, also continues to grow, with total retail sales amounting to USD 179.3 billion in 2020 globally (WFDSA Latest Report ). QNET brings its global experience in both sectors to bear in Nigeria while leveraging the local footprint and network of Transblue Limited.

Mr Biram Fall, Regional General Manager sub-Saharan Africa for QNET, said: “The entry of QNET in Nigeria is in line with the government of Nigeria’s vision to partner with the private sector to effectively achieve the desired economic recovery and transformative growth. At QNET, we intend to play our part by boosting entrepreneurship in Nigeria through our well-established global e-commerce and Direct Selling ecosystems.”

Mr Fall further remarked on the importance of partnerships as a key pillar of QNET’s business model. He added: “partnerships are part of our DNA, and we are delighted today to unveil our partnership with Transblue Limited. The partnership leverages Transblues’ robust market presence and local expertise to enhance customer service, provide training to our independent representatives, and facilitate faster access to our products, among other areas of collaboration.”

QNET is a global e-commerce and Direct Selling company that provides customers around the world with unique high-quality products and services while providing an opportunity for Independent Representatives (IRs) to build a sales business by promoting these products. This effectively enables IRs to retain the freedom to run a business on their own terms, with the full support of a cutting-edge e-commerce ecosystem, efficient logistics and market-leading customer service.

Mr Abiodun Akeem Ajisafe, Managing Director of Transblue, said: “We are excited to embark on this journey with QNET, as we are confident that our mutual strengths will help bring Nigerians a unique opportunity to generate additional income. Not only does this partnership provide access to unique, high-quality products, it also provides a business model that has been tested globally, and that is locally supported.”

Transblue is a center of excellence in Customer Service, Logistics and Compliance Management in Nigeria. The company has been at the forefront of providing businesses with freight support, advisory services and end-to-end compliance management services that expand product accessibility across Nigeria.

As part of events earmarked for the launch, QNET and Transblue embarked on their maiden Corporate Social Responsibility call to the Bab Es Salaam Orphanage in Ikeja, Nigeria, where the partners donated several items across products to the children.

