By Chinenye Anuforo

QNET, one of the world’s leading international e-commerce based direct selling companies, has reiterated support for its distributors, Independent Representatives (IRs) in Nigeria.

This came on the heels of about 100 of its distributors arrested in Gombe for illegal entry into the market.

The company said it is aware of development and reiterated the company’s solidarity for its IRs and encourage the authorities to undertake a fair and just investigation into any wrongdoing.

Commenting on the incident, Biram Fall, QNET’s Regional General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa underscored the company’s respect for the rule of law in Nigeria and, for that matter, in all countries in which it operates worldwide.

“On the flipside, should there be conclusive evidence of criminal elements perpetrated by the detained individuals, QNET fully supports the full weight of the law to be levied against them. QNET’s code of conduct forbids any form of scamming, fraud and illegal cross-border movement from one location to another under false pretense or promises of jobs. In which case, any errant IR found to be responsible for perpetrating any of these actions will be immediately terminated,” Mr. Fall added.

“QNET is available to cooperate with any relevant state agencies to identify and punish the culprits,” he maintained.

Mr. Fall further pointed out, QNET is an e-commerce based direct selling company that sells high quality products and services to customers around the globe, and also provides an opportunity to aspiring entrepreneurs to build an e-commerce enabled sales business using its direct selling business opportunity.

Since its inception 23 years ago, QNET has helped hundreds of thousands of customers take charge of their health, wellness, and lifestyle with its products and business opportunity in nearly 100 countries globally.

Every care and training is undertaken to ensure that our distributors, known as Independent Representatives (IRs) personally commit to our strict Code of Conduct and Policies & Procedures while conducting the QNET direct selling business.