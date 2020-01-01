Nigerian-born starlet, Bright Osayi-Samuel has been offered a new contract by Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers, according to reports.

West London Sport said Osayi-Samuel had rejected an initial contract offer from QPR but looks likely to eventually sign a new deal.

The winger arrived at Rangers in September 2017, signing a three-year deal until the end of the 2019-2020 season, but the club have the option to extend the agreement by another year.

Queens Park Rangers are keen to extend the 22-year-old’s association with the club until at least the end of the 2021-2022 season.

Since joining the capital club, Osayi-Samuel has notched up 70 appearances across all competitions, scoring 6 goals and has five assists to his name.

He previously played for Blackpool, for whom he scored 5 goals in 79 games.

Eligible for Nigeria and England, Osayi-Samuel has pledged his international future to the three-time African champions, but has not yet received a call-up to any of the national teams.