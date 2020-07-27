English Premier League clubs interested in signing Eberechi Eze will have to meet Queens Park Rangers’ asking price for the London-born Nigerian midfielder.

According to The Sun UK, Queens Park Rang- ers had informed interested clubs not to waste their time with offers unless they are at least £20million (approxi- mately N11.4B in Nigerian currency).

West Ham, Leeds and Crystal Palace had recently been linked with moves for Eze, who had been described as the ‘most naturally gifted player outside the Premier League.’

Tottenham Hotspur had been evaluating the 22-year-old since the season started, with a view to a swoop.

Unarguably one of the hottest young players in the Championship, the Anglo-Nigerian had a banner season, starting an incred- ible 46 games in the sec- ond-tier, scoring 14 goals