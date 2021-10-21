From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Seven students of the Queen of the Rosary College (QRC), Onitsha, Anambra State, have been honoured with scholarship worth N1,212,500 by the school’s Old Girls’ Association, the Global Alumnae.

The students, who represented the school and emerged champions in the Diamond Challenge for High School Entrepreneurs Global Price Award, conducted by the University of Delaware in the United States of America (USA), received the award alongside their mentors, who received N140,000 each for their efforts.

The students are Stephanie Anozie, Rita Iheato, Vivian Iwuno, Sandra Mgbafulu, Stephanie Nnaji, Rachael Okechukwu and Mary Jane Okoye.

Presenting its congratulatory message signed by the global president, Queen of Rosary College (QRC) Alumunae Association, Dr. Ngozi Okosa, and read by the Onitsha chapter of (QRC) Alumunae Association, Dr. Felicia Ejamike, the seven award winning students were described as the alpha team, stating that their first position in the contest has launched their alma mater QRC Onitsha as well as Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa to a global platform of excellence.

She noted that all were proud of the winning students, especially those that, according to her, passed through their citadel of learning, adding that they have proved that students from the institution could change the world positively.

Ejamike also poured accolades on the school principal, Rev. Sr. Maria- Chijioke Nwankwo, school mentors and all the teachers, pointing that they were the people who laid foundation for the successful outing of the students.

“I call you Alpha Team because your stellar performance of taking the first position globally has launched our alma mater, Queen of the Rosary College, Onitsha, as well as Nigeria and the entire continent of Africa into a global platform of excellence. All are proud of you, especially those of us who passed through this noble citadel of learning. You have proved that excellent students from institutions like QRC can change the world positively”

‘On behalf of Umu Q Alumnae Global, I congratulate you all. We stand with you on this landmark achievement. Kudos to you all. Today, we bestow on you with honour, gratitude, respect and academic scholarships for the rest of your stay in QRC,” she said.

Presenting the cheques, two members of the QRC Alumnae Education Trust Fund Committee, Mrs. Rosemary Nnamdi Okagbue and Hon Lady Ngozi Okoye, joined by other Alumnae, charged the winners, as well as the students, to work harder and focus on their academic pursuits, emphasizing that hard work pays.

In her appreciation remark, the Principal of the school, Rev. Sr. Maria Chijioke Nwankwo, expressed her immense gratitude to the Old Girls for their magnanimity towards the development of the school, describing the scholarships fund as a huge encouragement to the students.

Speaking on behalf of the seven students, Mgbafulu Sandra, commended the Old Girls Association for initiating such idea, saying that it would ginger them to study harder.

In their separate speech, the vice principal of the school, Mrs. Ogbuoghalu Eucharia, and one of the school mentors, Mr. John Onigbo, praised the Old Girls Association for motivating the students through the scholarship wards.

