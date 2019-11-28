Joe Effiong,

Leadership of Qua Iboe Church has expressed regrets over the change of name that has caused a division in the church.

The church founded in 1887 by Samuel Bill, an Irish missionary, near the present day Qua Iboe Terminal in Ibeno, Akwa Ibom State, has been embroiled in nomenclatural crisis as a section of its members prefer a name change to United Evangelical Church while the diehard conservatives have insisted on maintaining its original name.

Chairman and General Superintendent, Ekpedeme Effanga, while addressing the media to announce the activities lined up to celebrate the Founder’s Day, said the church had existed more than 100 years without any crisis until people began to ask questions concerning the impact of the church in recent years.

“And so Qua Iboe Church after 100 years has reasons to answer those questions and in attempt to resolve those issues, answering the question became imminent. The name Qua Iboe is synonymous or sounds like Akwa Ibom. When we are outside Akwa Ibom territory it is as if you are saying Akwa Ibom Church and some people don’t like to come to our church because it is like Akwa Ibom Church. Those are frank issues and so can we get something done.

“After the centenary celebration in 1987, not much emphasis was laid on the activities of the Holy Spirit but the church kept on moving from grace to grace for another 10 years. In 1997, the name memo was received by the conference the previous year. The struggle with name issue has kept us low for 20 years.” Effanga said.