Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 56-year-old quack doctor for allegedly carrying out abortion on a mother of four, which led to her death.

Salahudeen Jamiu, who owns a maternity clinic in Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state, was arrested on October 24, following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu Police Division, Ota by the husband of the deceased.

In a statement issued yesterday by the police public relations officer in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the husband of the deceased, told the police that he received a phone call from Dupe Odebunmi, who claimed to be a nurse, and informed him that his wife, Kehinde Olakitan, was sick and on admission at the clinic belonging to the suspect.

He stated further that on getting to the clinic, nobody was in the building, but on his way home, he discovered the body of his wife in front of a building close to his house.

Receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Onipanu Division, Magdalene Adeniji, detailed detectives to launch a manhunt for the operator of the clinic.

Their efforts yielded result and the suspect was eventually arrested.

On interrogation, the suspect admitted carrying out an abortion on the deceased. He added that the mother of four was brought to him by her friend, Odebunmi.

He confessed further that it was out of fear that made him dump her body in the front of a house close to the woman’s residence.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at morgue of the General Hospital, Ota, for autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation and prosecution.

The CP also appealed to members of the public to always patronize qualified health providers whenever the need arises instead of seeking medical assistance from quacks.