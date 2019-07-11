The Quadrangle, Nana Hotel, Otta, Ogun State, will roll out the drums to honour Chief Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, at a cultural banquet and grand reception on August 11, 2019. The event, which is expected to pull the high and mighty, is coming on the heels of previous banquets for Oba (Prof.) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Olota of Otta, and Senator Akin Kamaal Odunsi, father of advertising in Nigeria.

Aare Adams is being honoured for his contributions to activism and promotion of Yoruba and African culture globally. Put together by a resource team of tourism and entertainment experts, the reception will be headed by Wale Seriki, managing director/CEO, Nana Hotel, Otta, and a former resource team member of the Nightshift Colliseum’s highly successful ‘Grand House Reception.’

Guests are expected to turn out in immaculate white traditional attire to give the event the glamorous ambience it deserves. The event will have a lot of entertainment as both cultural and musical bands will perform, with attendance strictly by invitation, as security will be watertight. All guests are expected to be seated by 3:30pm as the event kicks off officially at 4pm.