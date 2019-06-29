Oyinlomo Quadre produced something close to tennis perfection to beat Nigeria’s No.1, Blessing Samuel and advance to the semifinals of the CBN Senior Open in Abuja, on Thursday.

Sixteen-year-old Quadre conceded only two games, as she breezed to a 6-1 6-1 victory, dashing Samuel’s hopes of a maiden CBN Open title in the nation’s capital.

Elsewhere, Christie Agugbom stayed on track in her bid for a third CBN Open title with a superb 6-1 6-3 victory over Omolayo Bamidele, while 2010 runner-up, Aanu Aiyegbusi made light work of qualifier, Jumai Mohammed to book her semi-final ticket.

The women’s semi-finals took centre stage yesterday, as Quadre squared off against Blessing Anuna, while two-time winner, Agugbom confronts Aiyegbusi. Defending champion, Sylvester Emmanuel continued his title defence with a clinical 7-5 6-0 victory over Oche Adehi in the third round on Thursday, setting up a quarter final meeting with Nonso Madueke.

Second seed, Joseph Imeh defeated Christian Paul 6-2 6-3 to book his quarter-final berth, while Abdulmumin Babalola, Thomas Otu and Shehu Lawal also progressed.

Alex Adewale got in on the men’s singles action in the wheelchair category of the CBN Open in Abuja on Thursday, and got off to a brilliant start.

Africa’s former No.1 sped past Alabi Kayode 4-0, 4-1 in the first round before defeating Mende Vershima 4-0 4-1 in the quarterfinals on the same day to stay on course for a 7th straight CBN Open crown.

In the women’s singles, double defending champion, Kafayat Omisore defeated Immaculate Achinihu 4-1 4-0 to set up a semifinal showdown with Tosin Dawodu, who got past Foluke Shodeinde 4-0 4-1.