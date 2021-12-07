Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna has been edged out in the quarterfinal of the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTT) Cup Finals taking place in Singapore, after he fell 3-1 to Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in the quarterfinal of the Men’s Singles.

The World N0.13 caused an upset in the round of 16 after he defeated world N0.8 eight, Liang Jingkun of China 3-1, on Sunday, but a stronger opponent in the Brazilian star ended his fine run.

Being their maiden meeting at the top level, it was Calderano that came out victorious over Aruna as the South American outplayed the Nigerian 3-1, (11-6, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4), to clinch the last semifinal spot in the Men’s Singles.

Calderano started the onslaught from the first game before Aruna came back strongly to level the score 1-1. But the Brazilian star, however, showed class to win the third game, 11-8, and later closed it out convincingly with 11-4 victory in the fourth game.

Relieved by the victory, the Brazilian acknowledged that the Nigerian was a tough nut to crack.

“Aruna is an amazing player. He is strong and powerful. I’m just glad to get my first win over him today. I am looking forward to some rest before coming back to take on Harimoto.”

Satisfied by his outing in Singapore, Aruna described his feat as an inspiration to other African players.

“I am so happy with my performance in this competition, particularly to be part of the top 16 tournament in Singapore as the only African player. I think I have made my country and Africa proud and I also believe my performance will inspire other African players to aim high in big events like this. I look forward to the new ranking with the hope that I can gain some steps up the ranking ladder by the end of the year,” he added.

