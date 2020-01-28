The two best players in Africa; Aruna Quadri of Nigeria and Omar Assar of Egypt will be leading the continent’s contingent to the first ITTF World Tour in 2020 – German Open holding at GETEC Arena in Magdeburg on Tuesday January 28 to February 2, 2020.

2019 ITTF Africa Cup Champion, Omar Assar of Egypt will lead a six-man Egyptian contingent in the men’s singles.

Before the start of the tournament today, the Egyptian delegation had been in Germany, warming up for the competition, with technical input from one of their national coaches, Maged Ashour.

Aside Omar Assar, other Egyptian stars expected to be in action are Assar’s sibling, Khalid, as well as veteran Egyptian, Ahmed Saleh. Others are Mohamed Shouman, Karim Elhakem and Mahmoud Helmy.

Having put the disappointment of missing out from the team event of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games behind them, Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri and Olajide Omotayo would also be competing at German Open.

Omotayo had earlier this year said he would compete in some of the elite tournaments this year as part of his build up to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

“I hope and believe I can make it to Tokyo 2020 because, I know that my winning the African Games means more hard work and that is why I am going to compete in some of the elite tournament this year. I am starting with the German Open, with the hope that playing against the best in the world would toughen me and also help me to be in shape for the African Olympics Qualifying Tournament in Tunisia next month,” Omotayo.