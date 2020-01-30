Bunmi Ogunyale

African top table tennis star, Aruna Quadri has sailed through to the main draw at the ongoing ITTF World Tour 2020 -German Open at GETEC Arena in Magdeburg. The Nigerian lad continued from where he left it in the third round of preliminary, with an out-of-this-world performance against Czech Republic’s Pavel Sirucek in the fourth round to confirm his place in the elite stage. To ascertain his place in the elite stage (main draw) of the men’s singles, as the only surviving African in the competition, Quadri defeated the Czech by 11-3, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-9.

Earlier yesterday, the Nigerian produced a dramatic comeback from a 3-0 loss to triumph 4-3 against Finland’s Olah Benedek.

Quadri ranked 18th will slug it out with the top seeded 16 players in the main draw, which serves off today (Thursday).

His compatriots, Segun Toriola, Olajide Omotayo and 2019 ITTF Africa Cup Champion, Omar Assar of Egypt had all crashed out of the competition.